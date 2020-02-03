TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Iberiabank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 339,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,102. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

