Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 256.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.83. The company had a trading volume of 180,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $547.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,974,874. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.