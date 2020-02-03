Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. 76,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

