Todd Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 341,086 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.69. 73,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,086. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.