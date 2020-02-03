Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $16.34 Million in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,237,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,342,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Centurylink at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

