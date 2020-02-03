Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 106.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 975,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

