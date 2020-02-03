Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 106.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 975,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
