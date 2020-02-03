Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 9,425 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 289,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,095. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

