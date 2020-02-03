Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 57,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,398. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 29.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.