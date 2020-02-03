Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,536.50 ($20.21). 991,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 243 shares of company stock worth $385,477.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.