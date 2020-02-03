Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 11.1%

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 89,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 87,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

