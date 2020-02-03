Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Purchases $2,399,088.64 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze bought 117,143 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,399,088.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. 993,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

