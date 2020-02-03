Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.53. 31,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,710. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

