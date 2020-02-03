Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 157,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

