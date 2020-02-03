Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,756,000 after acquiring an additional 177,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,500 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

