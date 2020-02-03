Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,329. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.51. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.