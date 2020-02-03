Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $32,000 Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. 62,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

