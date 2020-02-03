Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 567 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 47,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,947,000.

VDE stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

