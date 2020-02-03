Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,673.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,476,000 after purchasing an additional 825,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,116,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 752,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. 10,053,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

