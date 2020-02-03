Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,104. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

