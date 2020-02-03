TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TUI. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TUI to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TUI to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

Get TUI alerts:

LON:TUI traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 798.40 ($10.50). 911,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 920.10. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.