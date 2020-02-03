Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lowered to Negative at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.31.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,189,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,063. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,726 shares of company stock worth $1,914,630 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after acquiring an additional 195,594 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after acquiring an additional 419,150 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

