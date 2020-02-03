U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 273,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.