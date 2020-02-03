UIL FIN LTD/RED PREF SH (LON:UTLF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

UIL FIN LTD/RED PREF SH (LON:UTLF)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.21 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), approximately 3,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.74).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.

About UIL FIN LTD/RED PREF SH (LON:UTLF)

UIL Finance Limited operates as an investment company. It engages in investing funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating a return for shareholders, and spreading the investment risk, as well as borrowings and gearing through zero dividend preference shares.

