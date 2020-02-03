Ultiledger Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $2.53 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io .

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

