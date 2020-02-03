UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 5,364 Shares

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00.

UMB Financial stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,888. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $60.18 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.