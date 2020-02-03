Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Sells 10,500 Shares

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.08. 1,196,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

