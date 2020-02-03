Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €48.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.96 ($61.58).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

