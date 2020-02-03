Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 427,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of UN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.