United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $41.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,538. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 259,233 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 518,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,301,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

