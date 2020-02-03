United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB) Trading 56.6% Higher

United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB) shot up 56.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 3,473,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 470% from the average session volume of 609,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

United Cannabis Corporation owns intellectual properties related to growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization, and distribution of medical marijuana and marijuana infused products in the United States. The company focuses on developing therapeutics, including Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal products for supplement deficiencies related to the endocannabinoid system, including pain, neuropathy, arthritis, MS, IBS, autism, seizures, eczema, sleep, anxiety, head trauma, opioid dependency, and clinical endocannabinoid deficiencies; and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line that provides targeted and large surface relief with combinations of aromatherapy.

