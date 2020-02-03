United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 291,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United States Steel by 15.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

