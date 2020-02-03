United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 144,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.44. 1,953,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

