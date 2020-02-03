United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $90,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.56. 276,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

