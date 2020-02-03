United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. 2,484,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

