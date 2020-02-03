Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

UBA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. 4,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.15 million, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

