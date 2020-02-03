US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after purchasing an additional 854,275 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in US Foods by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

USFD opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

