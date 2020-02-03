US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in US Foods were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in US Foods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in US Foods by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of USFD opened at $40.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

