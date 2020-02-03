Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,606 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 201,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.63. 403,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,224. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

