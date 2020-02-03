Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $227.63. 116,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

