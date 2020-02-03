Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 270,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,494 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $212,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,565.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $43.34. 602,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

