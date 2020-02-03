Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 37,655 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.20. 71,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

