Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,539 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 327,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $130.32.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

