Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 8,780 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59.

