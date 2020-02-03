ValuEngine Downgrades Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) to Strong Sell

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZOOM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704. Zoom Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.
Zoom Technologies Company Profile
