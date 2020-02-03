ValuEngine Upgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Buy

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $23.31. 18,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,862. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57.
CyberOptics Company Profile
CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.