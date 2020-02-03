ValuEngine Upgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Buy

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $23.31. 18,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,862. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

