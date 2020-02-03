ValuEngine Upgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to “Buy”

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Quotient has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quotient by 846.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.