Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.486-2.533 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.

VVV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,828. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

