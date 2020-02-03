VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Shares Up 2.5%

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79, 396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

