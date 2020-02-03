VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

FLTR opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

