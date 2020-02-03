Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 953.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. 14,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.